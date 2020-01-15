More than 30 firefighters battle blaze in thatched building

More than 30 firefighters battled a blaze in a thatched building in a Norfolk village.

Crews were called to the fire, off Woodbastwick Road in Blofield Heath, at 9.30pm last night (Tuesday, January 15).

Firefighters from Sprowston, Wroxham, Earlham, Acle, Stalham, Gorleston and Carrow went to the scene.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also sent an aerial ladder platform, the control unit from Wymondham and the water carrier from Hethersett.

The occupants of the building had already got out, but firefighters spent a number of hours fighting the flames.

A crew then stayed at the property to ensure the scene was safe, before leaving at just before 5am today.