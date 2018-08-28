Firefighters tackle rubbish fire in north Norfolk town

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a bin after rubbish caught fire in a north Norfolk town.

A fire engine from Holt attended a fire on Station Road earlier this afternoon, after being alerted by a member of the public at 3.19pm.

The crew were on the scene at 3.27pm and had the blaze under control within minutes, and fully extinguished by 3.32pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “A member of the public made a 999 call.

“One crew from Holt attended the fire, which was in the open.”