Firefighters tackle rubbish fire in north Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 16:47 17 December 2018
Archant
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a bin after rubbish caught fire in a north Norfolk town.
A fire engine from Holt attended a fire on Station Road earlier this afternoon, after being alerted by a member of the public at 3.19pm.
The crew were on the scene at 3.27pm and had the blaze under control within minutes, and fully extinguished by 3.32pm.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “A member of the public made a 999 call.
“One crew from Holt attended the fire, which was in the open.”