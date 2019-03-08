Firefighters tackle machinery blaze at two large farm sheds
PUBLISHED: 20:28 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 03 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a blaze at two farm sheds where machinery was alight.
Crews from Wisbech, West Walton and Kings Lynn were called to Mill Lane in Walpole Highway at 5.28pm on Tuesday, September 3.
And firefighters used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the two large sheds and farm machinery.
A fire service spokeswoman gave an incident stop time of 6.14pm.