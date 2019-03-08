Firefighters tackle machinery blaze at two large farm sheds

Firefighters were called to a blaze at two farm sheds where machinery was alight on Mill Lane, Walpole Highway. Photo: GOOGLE Archant

Firefighters were called to a blaze at two farm sheds where machinery was alight.

Crews from Wisbech, West Walton and Kings Lynn were called to Mill Lane in Walpole Highway at 5.28pm on Tuesday, September 3.

And firefighters used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the two large sheds and farm machinery.

A fire service spokeswoman gave an incident stop time of 6.14pm.