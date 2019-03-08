Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in 'commercial' building

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a commercial building in the west of the county.

At around 7.15pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a building fire on St Peters Road in King's Lynn, in what was described as a "commercial property".

Crews from King's Lynn and Terrington attended the fire, which broke out in the building's kitchen.

The crews spend around 90 minutes fighting the blaze, with firefighters using breathing apparatus and thermal cameras to assist in the operation.

After extinguishing the fire, crews them used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the building.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building, confining it to just the kitchen.

The blaze was put out by around 8.45pm.