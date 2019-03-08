Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in 'commercial' building

PUBLISHED: 20:50 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 24 October 2019

Firefighters have tackled a kitchen fire in King's Lynn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters have tackled a kitchen fire in King's Lynn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a commercial building in the west of the county.

At around 7.15pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a building fire on St Peters Road in King's Lynn, in what was described as a "commercial property".

Crews from King's Lynn and Terrington attended the fire, which broke out in the building's kitchen.

You may also want to watch:

The crews spend around 90 minutes fighting the blaze, with firefighters using breathing apparatus and thermal cameras to assist in the operation.

After extinguishing the fire, crews them used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the building.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building, confining it to just the kitchen.

The blaze was put out by around 8.45pm.

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in ‘commercial’ building

Firefighters have tackled a kitchen fire in King's Lynn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Iwan Roberts: The day I helped frustrate Manchester United... Cantona, Giggs and Keane included

Emi Buendia in action at Bournemouth, where City picked up a morale-boosting point on the road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He was an icon’ - Former defensive partner of Duncan Forbes joins tributes to City legend

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes with former team-mate and good friend Dave Stringer in October 1996 Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists