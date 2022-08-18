Crews battle overnight house fire in north Norfolk

Fire crews were called to Southrepps overnight - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters tackled a house fire in a north Norfolk village in the early hours of the morning.

Fire engines from Mundesley, Cromer, North Walsham and an aerial ladder from Earlham were called to Long Lane, Southrepps, near Cromer, at about 1.30am on Thursday (August 18) following reports of a blaze.

Crews used breathing equipment, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

The scene was made safe just after 3.30am.