Firefighters tackle blaze in Norfolk home

Firefighters were called to a fire in Stone Road, Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a Norfolk home.

Crews from Dereham and Watton were called to the home in Stone Road at just before 11pm on Thursday, February 14.

They wore breathing equipment and used hose reel jets to douse the flames.

The incident was under control by just after midnight.