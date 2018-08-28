Firefighters tackle garage blaze in Carbrooke
PUBLISHED: 12:42 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 November 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a garage fire in Carbrooke this morning.
Norfolk fire service said it sent five engines to the scene at Mill Lane shortly before 11am.
A witness who lives nearby said a tumble dryer caught fire and spread to a garage. However, the fire service control room has not confirmed this.
The fire service said firefighters remain on scene.
Carbrooke, which is within the Breckland district of Norfolk, is situated about eight miles south of Dereham.
• Updates to follow
