Firefighters tackle blaze in Norwich garage

PUBLISHED: 06:58 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:58 01 May 2019

Parmenter Road in Norwich. Firefighters were called to a garage fire in the street. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A fire in a garage was tackled by firefighters.

Firefighters from Earlham were called to the fire in Parmenter Road, close to Eaton Park in Norwich at just after 11.55pm on Tuesday.

The crews put out the flames and used a thermal image camera to check for hot spots, with the situation under control by 12.15am on Wednesday.

Just over an hour later, the Earlham appliance was sent to a car which was on fire in Lincoln Street, in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

The crews wore breathing equipment while they doused the flames. The fire had been put out by just after 2am.

