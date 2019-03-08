Search

Fire crews called to building fire on edge of Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 22:28 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 29 March 2019

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Walpole Street, Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Walpole Street, Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters tackled flames which broke out in a building on the edge of Norwich city centre.

Two crews were called to the property in Walpole Street, near Chapelfield Road, at just before 7.45pm on Friday.

Firefighters from Carrow and Sprowston, wearing breathing equipment put out the flames in the building, which was not occupied at the time.

They also used a fan to clear smoke from the property, a thermal imaging camera and a gas monitor to help ensure the scene was safe.

Firefighters had extinguished the flames by 8.10pm.

