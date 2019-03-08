Firefighters in Norfolk called out to fires in the open

Firefighters have been called to a number of fires in the open. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Norfolk firefighters have been called out to fires in the open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At just after 6.20pm this evening (Sunday, March 24) an appliance from Wymondham was called to a fire in the open at Potash Lane, Hethel.

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

Earlier today, at just before 4pm, appliances from North Walsham and Mundsley were mobilised to a fire in the open on Bradfield Common at Bradfield, near North Walsham.

The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, at just before 11.50am today an appliance from Hunstanton was mobilised to a fire in the open on the A149 at Old Hunstanton.

However, this turned out to be a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

Appliances from Cromer and Wells were called to a smell of burning on Sandy Hill Lane, Weybourne at just before 11.40am but it was a false alarm.