Firefighters tackle early morning chimney fire

Fire crews called to Witton. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Three fire crews were called to a chimney fire in north Norfolk early this morning.

It happened in a residential property at 5.18am in Bridge Lane, Witton, near North Walsham, and firefighters remained on the scene at 7.30am.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said the aerial platform was being used as crews stripped back the roof to try and find the cause of the blaze.