Firefighters tackle chimney fire near Great Yarmouth

Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to a chimney fire near Great Yarmouth.

Crews from Yarmouth were called to a fire in a chimney at The Loke, Belton, near Yarmouth, at Just after 6.05pm today (Sunday, April 28).

Chimney equipment was used as well as a thermal image camera to check for hot spots.

Earlier, two appliances from Wymondham attended a kitchen fire on London Road, Wymondham.

The crews were called at just before 2.40pm to the fire which was caused by an electrical fault with the dishwasher.

The fire was extinguished before fire crews arrived.

Meanwhile, Appliances from Fakenham and Massingham were mobilised to a building fire on Old Fakenham Road, Coxford at 12.35pm this afternoon (April 27).

But the fire was extinguished before the arrival of the crews.