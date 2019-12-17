Firefighters tackle chimney blaze
PUBLISHED: 21:55 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 17 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters are tackling a chimney fire in a village near a Norfolk town.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.54pm on Tuesday (December 17) after reports of a fire.
One crew from North Walsham was sent to White Horse Common and is dealing with a chimney fire at a home in the village.
Norfolk Fire said no one has been injured.
No other emergency services are on the scene.