Firefighters tackle chimney blaze

Firefighters are tackling a chimney fire in a village near a Norfolk town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.54pm on Tuesday (December 17) after reports of a fire.

One crew from North Walsham was sent to White Horse Common and is dealing with a chimney fire at a home in the village.

Norfolk Fire said no one has been injured.

No other emergency services are on the scene.