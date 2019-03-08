Firefighters tackle prison cell blaze
PUBLISHED: 20:21 22 August 2019
Sophie Wyllie
Firefighters tackled a cell blaze in a city prison.
The fire broke out at HM Prison Norwich on Knox Road just before 6.50pm on Thursday, August 22.
Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow were called.
Stefan Rider, central station manager, said: "There was a fire in a prison cell. We are here to assist the prison officers."
He did not comment on whether the fire was started deliberately or not or whether the cell was occupied at the time of the fire.
It is not known if anyone was injured but no other emergency services were called to the incident.
Mr Rider added the three crews, consisting of 15 firefighters, were called by prison staff.
The firefighters left the scene at around 8pm.