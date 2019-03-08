Firefighters tackle prison cell blaze

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service outside HM Prison Norwich on Knox Road. Firefighters tackled a cell fire on August 22, 2019. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Sophie Wyllie

Firefighters tackled a cell blaze in a city prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire broke out at HM Prison Norwich on Knox Road just before 6.50pm on Thursday, August 22.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow were called.

Stefan Rider, central station manager, said: "There was a fire in a prison cell. We are here to assist the prison officers."

He did not comment on whether the fire was started deliberately or not or whether the cell was occupied at the time of the fire.

It is not known if anyone was injured but no other emergency services were called to the incident.

Mr Rider added the three crews, consisting of 15 firefighters, were called by prison staff.

The firefighters left the scene at around 8pm.