Firefighters tackle vehicle fire on Station Road in Terrington St Clement. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called out to a car fire in a west Norfolk village.

Crews attended the blaze on Station Road in Terrington St Clement at 9.23am on Thursday, January 2.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and spent around 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries.