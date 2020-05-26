Firefighters called to town centre car blaze

Norfolk fire tackled a blaze on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted Archant

A fire ripped through a car on a street in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a vehicle fire on St Peter’s Road just after 2pm on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said the car was “completely destroyed” by the flames.

She said: “Everything from the front to the engine was really badly damaged and it didn’t look like there was much left of the car.

“It looked like the fire came from the wheel on the right side.

“I was shocked to see the fire, especially as it was close to houses, and it was incredibly smoky. However, [firefighters] arrived really quickly and were amazing.”

One crew from Great Yarmouth was dispatched and spent just over 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and wore breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire service said Norfolk police had been informed.

They added there were no reports of any injuries.