Burning vehicle tackled by firefighters

Lefroy Road, on Norwich's Mile Cross estate. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2008

A burning vehicle in a Norwich street was tackled by firefighters.

Firefighters from Sprowston were called to Lefroy Road, in Mile Cross, at just after 5am on Friday, October 18.

The fire crew wore breathing equipment to fight the flames.

They had put out the fire by 5.20am.