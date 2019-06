Firefighters tackle burning swing in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview Archant

Firefighters were called to a burning swing in a Norwich park.

A crew from Sprowston was called to Pilling Park, off Harvey Lane, at just before 11.30am on Monday, June 24.

They took less than 10 minutes to douse the flames.

It is not clear how the swing came to be on fire.