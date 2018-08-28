Crews tackle building fire in village

Crews tackled a fire at a residential property in a Norfolk village on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a building on Rectory Road in Wood Norton, near Fakenham, on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 12:34pm and first arrived on the scene at 12:55pm.

Two fire engines, one from Dereham and one from Fakenham, attended the incident along with a support vehicle and recorded a stop time of 1:27pm.

Crews in breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property and aid firefighters.