Firefighters tackling 'smouldering' underground blaze in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:14 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 19 April 2019

Crews from Methwold, Downham Market and King’s Lynn South were called to the fire on Buckenham Drive in Stoke Ferry shortly after 4pm. Photo: Google

Archant

Multiple firefighters are tackling an underground blaze in West Norfolk this evening (April 19).

Crews from Methwold, Downham Market and King's Lynn South were called to the fire on Buckenham Drive in Stoke Ferry shortly after 4pm.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman was unable to give an exact address for the incident, but a witness said it was the factory in the centre of the village.

The fire service spokesman said crews were dealing with a “smouldering fire” within a feed table that goes underground.

The spokesman said the fire was in a confined space, adding: “It is going to be difficult to get to.”

Firefighters are being supported by the urban search and rescue team.

Do you have photos of the scene? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

