Firefighters tackle blazes in Norwich home and on Mousehold Heath

Firefighters were called to a fire in Newmarket Road and on Mousehold Heath. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters in Norwich tackled a blaze in a home and a fire on Mousehold Heath.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Earlham and Sprowston were called to a fire at a home in Newmarket Road in Norwich at just before 7pm on Friday, December 7.

They wore breathing equipment to fight the flames. Nobody was in the home and the crew had doused the flames within an hour.

A crew from Sprowston was called to burning rubbish on Mousehold Heath at just before 8.15pm. The fire was out by just after 8.30pm.