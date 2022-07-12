News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eight fire crews tackling blaze near Thetford Forest

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:35 PM July 12, 2022
Fire engine

Seven appliances are at the scene of a fire in the open near Thetford Forest - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze near Thetford Forest.

Eight appliances were called to the scene in Lynford after they were alerted at 1.38pm on Tuesday (July 12).

Seven pumps and a water carrier arrived at the blaze by 1.56pm.

Crews from Thetford, Watton, Attleborough, Hethersett, Earlham, Bury St Edmund, Brandon and Mildenhall are at the fire in the open.

The incident follows a busy two days for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service which has attended more than 50 incidents in the last two days.

Fire chiefs have warned there is an "extremely high risk" of forest fires due to the heatwave bringing high temperatures to the region. 

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

