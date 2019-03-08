Search

Firefighters on the scene of large bonfire until early hours

PUBLISHED: 08:15 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 28 July 2019

Brand's Lane in Felthorpe. Photo: Google

Brand's Lane in Felthorpe. Photo: Google

Google

Firefighters spent three hours on the site on a large bonfire overnight.

Crews were first alerted to the blaze, in Brand's Lane, Felthorpe, at around 9.45pm on Saturday when they were called by a member of the public.

Teams from Earlham and Sprowston rushed to the scene, as well as a water carrier from Hethersett, and they spent more than two hours trying to put the fire out.

By 12.13am the flames had been subdued by the last crew did not leave the scene until 1.05am on Sunday morning.

