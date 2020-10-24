Firefighters tackle blaze in care home boiler room

More than a dozen firefighters were called to a fire at a residential care home on Saturday morning.

At 9.54am, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Badgers Wood Care Home on School Road in Drayton, after a fire broke out in a boiler room at the assisted living facility.

Crews from Wroxham, Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended the scene, taking less than half an hour to bring the situation under control.

Anne Richers, registered manager at Badgers Wood, said: “Our staff did an amazing job of raising the alarm and followed all our protocols to the letter, so I couldn’t be happier with them.

“Everyone is safe, well and accounted for and I can’t praise our staff enough for the way they responded.”

Fire crews used thermal image cameras to check the boiler room for potential hot spots after extinguishing the blaze, before leaving the scene at 10.21am.