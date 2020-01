Firefighters tackle house blaze in town

A fire broke out at a home in a coastal town.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in Crab Lane in Gorleston at 9.26pm on Thursday, January, 2.

Three crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston tackled the fire.

Flames were fought with main and hose reel jets.

Crews stood down at 10.13pm.

No other emergency services were on the scene.