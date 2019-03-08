Search

Fire crews battling major blaze at former Pontins - for the second time in one week

PUBLISHED: 06:41 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 28 August 2019

The damage to the former Pontins holiday park after a blaze there on Thursday, August 22. A second fire has broken out on August 28. Photo: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Firefighters on the coast are tackling another blaze at the former Pontins site - the second in just a week.

Five crews are currently at the scene of the old holiday park, on Beach Road in Hemsby, having been called just after 4.40am on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they expected to be there for some time.

It is the second fire in less than a week at the disused site, when six fire crews were called after a passerby reported seeing flames.

The latest fire marks the 16th that the fire service has been called to in the last five years.

The most serious was in August last year, when 90 firefighters battled a blaze at the main clubhouse of the park.

A single, basic call-out for the fire service costs around £300, meaning the total cost to the taxpayer is likely to run into thousands.

Calls have been made from people living nearby, councillors and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis to make use of the site.

Earlier this year, Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved plans to build almost 200 homes on the site, despite objections that the site should remain for holiday use.

- More to follow.

