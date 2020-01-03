Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at coastal restaurant

PUBLISHED: 19:10 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 03 January 2020

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth Picture: Joe Norton

Two crews of firefighters were called to a blaze in a restaurant on Friday evening.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a restaurant in Great Yarmouth this evening Photo: Denise BradleyFirefighters tackled a blaze at a restaurant in Great Yarmouth this evening Photo: Denise Bradley

At 5.45pm, crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a fire in the Yankee Traveller restaurant on King Street in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Crews spend 30 minutes putting out the blaze, using rose reel jets and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

Crews left the scene at around 6.15pm after checking the building for hot spots.

As a result, the restaurant closed for the evening, however, posting on Facebook the owners confirmed it would be re-open as normal over the weekend.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page reads: "Hi everyone. Some of you may have heard the Yankee kitchen unfortunately got a little hotter than usual this afternoon. As a result of this we've taken the decision to close this evening but will reopen again as usual tomorrow, Saturday 4th January from 12pm till 10pm and again as normal on Sunday from 12pm till 9.30. Thanks for your understanding and see you all very soon!"

