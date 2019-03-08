Search

Firefighters tackle burning barns

PUBLISHED: 06:59 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 24 July 2019

Firefighters were called to barns on fire in Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to barns on fire in Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters tackled a blaze in two barns in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Salhouse Road, in Woodbastwick, at just before 4.30am on Wednesday (July 24).

Crews from Wroxham, Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham went to the dutch barns.

Crews used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

It is not yet known whether a lightning strike started the blaze.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

