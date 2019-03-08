Firefighters tackle burning barns

Firefighters tackled a blaze in two barns in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Salhouse Road, in Woodbastwick, at just before 4.30am on Wednesday (July 24).

Crews from Wroxham, Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham went to the dutch barns.

Crews used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

It is not yet known whether a lightning strike started the blaze.