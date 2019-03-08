Motorist pulled from car after two taxis crash

A motorist was pulled from their car following an early-morning crash on a suburban road. Picture: Lowestoft North Fire Station Archant

A motorist was pulled from their car following an early morning crash between two taxis.

00:46 2 crews from #Lowestoft South and 1 from @NthLowestoft16 mobilised to a RTC involving two taxis in Oulton Street. Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to remove the roof of one vehicle. Two persons were left in the care of @EastEnglandAmb pic.twitter.com/DgNmkkgF20 — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) October 13, 2019

Appliances from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North were called to Oulton Road North, in Oulton Broad at 12.45am.

The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of one vehicle.

According to Lowestoft South Fire Station, the collision involved two taxis and two people were "left in the care" of paramedics.

In a post to Twitter, they said: "00.46am 2 crews from #Lowestoft South and 1 from @NthLowestoft16 mobilised to a RTC involving two taxis in Oulton Street.

"Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to remove the roof of one vehicle. Two persons were left in the care of @EastEnglandAmb."

A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was two cars in the road traffic collision and it looks like there was one casualty in each car."

The current condition of the motorists is unknown.