Firefighters respond to burning vehicle on Norfolk road

Firefighters have been called out to a vehicle fire on a Norfolk road.

One crew from Methwold responded to the vehicle blaze on Mundford Road near Feltwell at 9.28pm on Tuesday, December 17.

It is understood that no one has been injured and there are no other emergency services on the scene.

There are no reports of slow traffic.

