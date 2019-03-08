Firefighters rescue kestrel stuck in netting

Firefighters were called to free a kestrel caught in netting in Mons Avenue, Norwich. Picture: David Bale Archant

Firefighters rescued a kestrel that was stuck in netting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Sprowston attended Mons Avenue, off Britannia Road, in Norwich at about 12.40pm on Sunday, July 14.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbour Steve Hague said: "A friend was walking his dog on a field, and called me out to let me know. I put a call into the fire service.

"As far as I know, the kestrel survived. It only had its feet caught in the netting. The RSPCA attended and clipped it free. They put it in a box and took it to an RSPCA centre to make sure it was all right."

Another neighbour, Brian Coleman said a pigeon had previously been caught in the netting, which was erected to stop balls being kicked out of a neighbouring field.

He said: "I had seen the kestrel earlier and then, as we were going out, I saw it hanging in the netting. It was a male bird."