Firefighters rescue kestrel stuck in netting
PUBLISHED: 15:58 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 14 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters rescued a kestrel that was stuck in netting.
A crew from Sprowston attended Mons Avenue, off Britannia Road, in Norwich at about 12.40pm on Sunday, July 14.
Neighbour Steve Hague said: "A friend was walking his dog on a field, and called me out to let me know. I put a call into the fire service.
"As far as I know, the kestrel survived. It only had its feet caught in the netting. The RSPCA attended and clipped it free. They put it in a box and took it to an RSPCA centre to make sure it was all right."
Another neighbour, Brian Coleman said a pigeon had previously been caught in the netting, which was erected to stop balls being kicked out of a neighbouring field.
He said: "I had seen the kestrel earlier and then, as we were going out, I saw it hanging in the netting. It was a male bird."