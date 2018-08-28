Firefighters rescue person trapped in straw bale
PUBLISHED: 21:55 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 04 February 2019
Archant
Firefighters had to make an unusual rescue after a person became trapped in a straw bale.
Two fire crews from Dereham were called to the stricken person in Mattishall Road in Garvestone at just before 8.50pm on Monday (January 4).
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said a person had become stuck in a straw bale and crews had released them by just before 9.10pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.