Firefighters rescue person trapped in straw bale

Firefighters rescued a person who became trapped in a straw bale. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters had to make an unusual rescue after a person became trapped in a straw bale.

Two fire crews from Dereham were called to the stricken person in Mattishall Road in Garvestone at just before 8.50pm on Monday (January 4).

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said a person had become stuck in a straw bale and crews had released them by just before 9.10pm.