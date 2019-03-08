Drama as firefighters rescue person from river
PUBLISHED: 07:11 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:11 04 September 2019
Firefighters rescued a person from a river late last night.
The drama unfolded in the River Bure at Wroxham at just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 3.
A person was in the water, off Staitheway Road.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Wroxham and Carrow went to their aid.
Firefighters used a boat to rescue the stricken person and had them ashore by just after 11pm.
