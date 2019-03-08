Drama as firefighters rescue person from river

Firefighters rescued a person from the River Bure at Wroxham. Pic: Lesley Buckley. (c) copyright newzulu.com

Firefighters rescued a person from a river late last night.

The drama unfolded in the River Bure at Wroxham at just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 3.

A person was in the water, off Staitheway Road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Wroxham and Carrow went to their aid.

Firefighters used a boat to rescue the stricken person and had them ashore by just after 11pm.