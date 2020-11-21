‘Tamed hawk’ rescued from tree after going missing for three days

Firefighters performed a surprising rescue on Saturday morning - going to the aid of a hawk stuck in a tree near Norwich.

At shortly before 11am on Saturday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew to Mansfield Lane in Lakenham after being called by the owner of a “tamed hawk”.

The raptor had been missing from its home in the city for three days after escaping, but was spotted on Saturday hidden in a tree on the road.

A spokesman for fire service said: “We were not there for long at all. We were originally called by the owner who said it had been missing for three days but they had spotted it in the tree.

“We went out once and were told it had flown off, but a little while later the owner called again and told us it had come back.”

A crew from Earlham then attended the scene, safely retrieving the bird from the tree and returning it to its owner.