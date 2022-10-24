Five dogs rescued by firefighters after house blaze

Firefighters have rescued five dogs from a home in Norfolk after a blaze broke out at the property over the weekend - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Five dogs have been rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a home in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called at 11.56am to a fire in Dobby Drive, King's Lynn, on Saturday, October 22.

Two crews from King's Lynn and Heacham attended, using main jets, hose reel jets and ladders to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hotspots.

Five dogs were rescued from the home, two of which had to be treated with pet oxygen masks to help them recover from the smoke.

Fire crews issued a stop message at 1.01pm, meaning no more resources were needed at the incident.

A photograph shared by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service shows the firefighters comforting the two dogs after they were given oxygen.