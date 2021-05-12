News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters rescue deer which got trapped in railings

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:33 AM May 12, 2021   
Muntjac deer

A trapped muntjac deer was rescued by firefighters. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A muntjac deer which had got stuck in railings was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the stricken animal in Water Meadow Way, in Downham Market, at just after 7am on Wednesday, May 12.

A fire crew from Outwell went to the scene and had released the trapped deer by just before 7.30am.

Muntjac deer are the smallest in Britain, but are not a native species to Britain.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust says they originate from China but were introduced to Woburn Park in Bedfordshire in 1838.

They have now spread over southern England and are increasing in number.

There is concern that they can cause damage to plants in woodland.



