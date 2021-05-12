Firefighters rescue deer which got trapped in railings

Published: 8:33 AM May 12, 2021

A muntjac deer which had got stuck in railings was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the stricken animal in Water Meadow Way, in Downham Market, at just after 7am on Wednesday, May 12.

A fire crew from Outwell went to the scene and had released the trapped deer by just before 7.30am.

Muntjac deer are the smallest in Britain, but are not a native species to Britain.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust says they originate from China but were introduced to Woburn Park in Bedfordshire in 1838.

They have now spread over southern England and are increasing in number.

There is concern that they can cause damage to plants in woodland.







