Firefighters rescue deer which got trapped in railings
Published: 8:33 AM May 12, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A muntjac deer which had got stuck in railings was rescued by firefighters.
Firefighters were called to the stricken animal in Water Meadow Way, in Downham Market, at just after 7am on Wednesday, May 12.
A fire crew from Outwell went to the scene and had released the trapped deer by just before 7.30am.
Muntjac deer are the smallest in Britain, but are not a native species to Britain.
Norfolk Wildlife Trust says they originate from China but were introduced to Woburn Park in Bedfordshire in 1838.
You may also want to watch:
They have now spread over southern England and are increasing in number.
There is concern that they can cause damage to plants in woodland.
Most Read
- 1 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
- 2 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
- 3 'One of life's gentlemen' - Neighbours describe killer's double life
- 4 Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle
- 5 Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that covered cycle lanes and blocked drains
- 6 Builder opens shepherd huts on site with unusual feature
- 7 'I was in tears': Dentist can keep working despite failing 13 patients
- 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- 9 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident
- 10 Couple in 80s given hospital treatment after alleged assault in village
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus