Norfolk firefighters get called to release ring from person’s finger

A person has had a ring removed by firefighters.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a crew from Gorleston after they received at call to a person in Great Yarmouth with a ring stuck at just after 4.05pm on Friday, May 8.

Figures released last month revealed firefighters in Norfolk had been called upon to remove objects from people more than 200 times in the past five years.

The most recent figures made available - for the 2018-19 financial year - showed firefighters were called out 57 times to remove objects from people.

Of these occasions, 28 calls were made to assist somebody in removing a wedding ring.

Meanwhile, 16 incidents involved firefighters releasing trapped limbs.

During this period, firefighters in the county were called upon to remove handcuffs on two separate occasions.