People released from lift in Norwich by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 14:56 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 December 2019

Firefighters helped release people from a lift in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters helped release people from a lift in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to help release people from a lift in Norwich.

A fire crew from Carrow was called to attend a property on Heigham Road, Norwich, at just before 12.25pm on Tuesday (December 3) to release people from a lift that had broken down.

Earlier, a fire appliance from Methwold attended Main Road, Brookville, following reports of a chimney fire.

The crew, who were called just after noon on Tuesday (December 3) extinguished using chimney equipment and checked hot spots with a thermal image camera.

Meanwhile, at just after 2.10pm on Tuesday (December 3) an appliance from Great Yarmouth attended an alarm activation on King Street.

This was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

And at just before 4.30am today an appliance from Dereham attended to an alarm activation at a property in Boundary Close, this was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

