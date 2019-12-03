People released from lift in Norwich by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 14:56 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to help release people from a lift in Norwich.
A fire crew from Carrow was called to attend a property on Heigham Road, Norwich, at just before 12.25pm on Tuesday (December 3) to release people from a lift that had broken down.
Earlier, a fire appliance from Methwold attended Main Road, Brookville, following reports of a chimney fire.
You may also want to watch:
The crew, who were called just after noon on Tuesday (December 3) extinguished using chimney equipment and checked hot spots with a thermal image camera.
Meanwhile, at just after 2.10pm on Tuesday (December 3) an appliance from Great Yarmouth attended an alarm activation on King Street.
This was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.
And at just before 4.30am today an appliance from Dereham attended to an alarm activation at a property in Boundary Close, this was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.
Comments have been disabled on this article.