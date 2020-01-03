Search

Advanced search

Firefighters release deer after it got stuck in gate

PUBLISHED: 14:53 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 January 2020

Firefighters have helped release a deer in Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters have helped release a deer in Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norfolk firefighters have helped release a deer that got stuck in a gate.

One appliance from Kings Lynn was mobilised to Castle Rising Road, Wootton just after noon on Friday (January 3) and released a deer that was stuck in a gate.

The crew used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the animal.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Earlham made the area safe after a small fire broke out on an electrical pole on Ladysmock Way in Bowthorpe at just after 12.40pm.

In Wellington Road, Great Yarmouth appliances from Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to a building fire shortly before 11am.

Crews removed a washing machine from the building and made the area safe.

Earlier on Friday the Mundesley appliance was mobilised to an alarm activation on High Street, Mundesley. Crews discovered that food had been burnt but the fire was extinguished before arrival.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists