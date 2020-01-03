Firefighters release deer after it got stuck in gate

Norfolk firefighters have helped release a deer that got stuck in a gate.

One appliance from Kings Lynn was mobilised to Castle Rising Road, Wootton just after noon on Friday (January 3) and released a deer that was stuck in a gate.

The crew used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the animal.

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Earlham made the area safe after a small fire broke out on an electrical pole on Ladysmock Way in Bowthorpe at just after 12.40pm.

In Wellington Road, Great Yarmouth appliances from Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to a building fire shortly before 11am.

Crews removed a washing machine from the building and made the area safe.

Earlier on Friday the Mundesley appliance was mobilised to an alarm activation on High Street, Mundesley. Crews discovered that food had been burnt but the fire was extinguished before arrival.