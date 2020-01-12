Firefighters rescue baby locked in car in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 January 2020
Archant
A baby has been released from a locked car by firefighters.
A fire crew from Sprowston was called to Austin Way, Old Catton, shortly before 11am today (Sunday, January 12) to reports that a baby was locked in a car,
The baby was released by firefighters.
Earlier, an appliance from Wymondham attended an alarm activation on Becketswell Road, Wymondham at 10,30am today (January 12).
However, this was a false alarm caused by apparatus fault.
Meanwhile, a fire service drone crew from Wymondham was alerted to assist the police at Heacham last night, at 11.40pm, but were stood down as they were no longer required.
