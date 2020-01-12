Search

Firefighters rescue baby locked in car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 January 2020

Firefighters helped rescue a baby from a locked car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters helped rescue a baby from a locked car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A baby has been released from a locked car by firefighters.

A fire crew from Sprowston was called to Austin Way, Old Catton, shortly before 11am today (Sunday, January 12) to reports that a baby was locked in a car,

The baby was released by firefighters.

Earlier, an appliance from Wymondham attended an alarm activation on Becketswell Road, Wymondham at 10,30am today (January 12).

However, this was a false alarm caused by apparatus fault.

Meanwhile, a fire service drone crew from Wymondham was alerted to assist the police at Heacham last night, at 11.40pm, but were stood down as they were no longer required.

