Vehicle fires break out in town and village

Firefighters put out vehicle fires in Downham Market and Terrington St Clement. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters put out vehicle fires after being alerted by members of the public.

The first blaze broke out on Rhoon Road, Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, at 7.41pm tonight.

One crew from Terrington were called and the flames were put out just before 8pm.

Another vehicle caught fire on Rabbit Lane, Downham Market, just before 8pm tonight.

A crew of firefighters from the town attended and the blaze was put out just before 8.15pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said members of the public called 999.