Praise for firefighters after large blaze at Kelling Heath

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

The fire service has been thanked for its swift actions preventing the spread of a large fire at a north Norfolk beauty spot.

Three crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and a water carrier, were called to put out a gorse blaze the size of two hectares on land at Kelling Heath, between Sheringham and Holt.

A spokesperson from nearby Kelling Heath Holiday Park, off Sandy Hill Lane, confirmed that the fire had not taken place on its grounds and thanked the fire service for its efforts.

“The fire wasn’t within the park itself so the park was not affected,” they said.

“We would just like to thank the fire service for their work in containing the fire.”

Appliances from Sheringham, Holt and Cromer were called at 8.49pm on Friday March 16 . The water carrier from Fakenham was also in attendance at the incident.

The fire was roughly the equivalent size of two international rugby fields and was extinguished by 10.30pm.

No one was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this point.