Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Praise for firefighters after large blaze at Kelling Heath

PUBLISHED: 14:16 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 16 March 2019

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

The fire service has been thanked for its swift actions preventing the spread of a large fire at a north Norfolk beauty spot.

Three crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and a water carrier, were called to put out a gorse blaze the size of two hectares on land at Kelling Heath, between Sheringham and Holt.

A spokesperson from nearby Kelling Heath Holiday Park, off Sandy Hill Lane, confirmed that the fire had not taken place on its grounds and thanked the fire service for its efforts.

“The fire wasn’t within the park itself so the park was not affected,” they said.

“We would just like to thank the fire service for their work in containing the fire.”

Appliances from Sheringham, Holt and Cromer were called at 8.49pm on Friday March 16 . The water carrier from Fakenham was also in attendance at the incident.

The fire was roughly the equivalent size of two international rugby fields and was extinguished by 10.30pm.

No one was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this point.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Lorry carrying chickens blown over in high winds on A47 roundabout

A Banham Poultry lorry overturned in high winds on the A47. Picture: Geraldine Scott

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

Driver, 41, claimed he was 17 when stopped by police

The Peugeot Passenger was pulled over by police officers over concerns about speeding. Picture: NSRAPT