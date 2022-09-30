Norfolk firefighters ready to start their 100 miles walk in aid of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, and the Firefighters charity, in full PPE including the breathing apparatus sets - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A group of determined firefighters is braving the elements while testing their strength after embarking on an ambitious hike.

Wearing full firefighting equipment - including breathing apparatus sets weighing 22kg (3.5st) each – the group is aiming to complete a 100-mile walk over just four days.

And as well as carrying the equivalent of around 25 bags of sugar, the team will be sleeping at on-call stations along the route taking them through the Norfolk countryside.

Chloe Peek, one of those taking part, said: “It will be tough. We have attempted to prepare well enough to be able to enjoy it with plenty of laughter and not too much pain, getting in plenty of weighted practice walks in the lead-up.

“The training has proved harder than we first anticipated but we’re even more determined to get it finished and raise as much money for our charities as we can.

“We felt this was a good opportunity to raise awareness and funds for two worthwhile charities – Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the Firefighters Charity.

"Both charities are very important to us because of the physical and mental support they give to our firefighters and members of our local communities.”

The group began their walk on Thursday, September 29, at Carrow Fire Station, off Bracondale, Norwich.

They are expected to finish on Sunday, October 2, and will be visiting stations at locations including Aylsham, Reepham, and Yarmouth.

Miss Peek added: “We are all very grateful for some of the donations and sponsorships that are already coming in.

“Please continue to support us along our journey in any way you can. Any donations are greatly appreciated and we hope to be able to spread the word about these charities too.”

The Firefighters Charity provides confidential and personalised support to the whole of the fire services community, while Norfolk and Waveney Mind run a Blue Light Together programme specifically for emergency workers.

To find out more about the challenge and to follow the team’s progress search for @nfrs100miles on Instagram or NFRS 100 on Facebook.

To donate to either charity, visit the Just Giving fundraising page at justgiving.com/nfrs100miles

