House fire destroys kitchen

Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed the kitchen of a house in Lowestoft.

One fire crew from Beccles and two from Lowestoft South were called to an address on Kent Road (Rotterdam Road) in Lowestoft at 10.21am on Monday.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area of the house.

Fire services were at the scene of the blaze for just under an hour after receiving multiple calls from fire control.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, one hose reel and one jet with one positive pressure ventilation fan also being used.

The fire crews left the scene at 11.14am after successfully tackling the blaze.