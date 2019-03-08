Search

Firefighters called to help release casualty following Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 19:54 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:54 04 November 2019

Firefighters were called to help release a casualty following a crash in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to help release a casualty following a crash in Norwich.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Hethersett attended the crash on Salhouse Road, Norwich just after 5.15pm today (Monday, November 4).

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment and provided vehicle stability.

Meanwhile at just after 5.30pm emergency services were called to another crash.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Hingham attended an RTC to assist the ambulance service on Hargham Road.

Crews provided scene safety and vehicle stability.

At just after 6pm a fire crew from Loddon attended a crash on request from the Police.

The crew provided scene safety and used granules.

Earlier, at just after 5.20pm, a fire appliance from Loddon attended suspected fire of road furniture on the A146 at Yelverton but it turned out to be a false alarm.

