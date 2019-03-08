Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to rescue dog trapped underneath shed

PUBLISHED: 12:25 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 17 September 2019

Firefighters from Methwold have helped rescue a Chihuahua which got stuck underneath a summer house. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Methwold have helped rescue a Chihuahua which got stuck underneath a summer house. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Fire fighters have helped rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Cowles Drove, in Hockwold near Thetford at around 5.30pm on Monday September 17 following reports a small dog had become trapped underneath a summer house.

You may also want to watch:

One crew from Methwold attended the scene and were able to rescue the Chihuahua in less than an hour by removing a section of floor from the summer house.

Neil Groves, the fire officer in charge of the incident said: "We used the thermal imaging camera to locate the dog and monitor her condition until we could encourage her out of the opening we had made, with the help of the owner's familiar voice!"

The dog was completely unharmed by the incident.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

More than 500 homes could be built in town on edge of Norwich

More than 500 homes could be built off Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture; Google

Official fundraiser set up for church gutted by fire

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Two cars in serious crash at rural crossroads

The B1113 crossroads at Cranes Road between Bracon Ash and Wreningham where the acident occured. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists