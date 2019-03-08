Firefighters called to rescue dog trapped underneath shed
PUBLISHED: 12:25 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 17 September 2019
Archant
Fire fighters have helped rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Cowles Drove, in Hockwold near Thetford at around 5.30pm on Monday September 17 following reports a small dog had become trapped underneath a summer house.
One crew from Methwold attended the scene and were able to rescue the Chihuahua in less than an hour by removing a section of floor from the summer house.
Neil Groves, the fire officer in charge of the incident said: "We used the thermal imaging camera to locate the dog and monitor her condition until we could encourage her out of the opening we had made, with the help of the owner's familiar voice!"
The dog was completely unharmed by the incident.