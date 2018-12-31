Search

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

31 December, 2018 - 23:18
Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a pair of crashes on Norfolk’s roads on New Year’s Eve

Crews from Earlham and Wymondham were called to a crash in Barnham Broom at just after 7.40pm.

The crash had happened in Rush Green.

Firefighters helped to get a casualty out of a vehicle and made the scene safe.

And firefighters were also called to a crash on the A143 at Haddiscoe.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to that crash at just after 8.30pm.

They helped get one person out of a vehicle. They were then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

