Firefighters put out Great Yarmouth blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a building in Great Yarmouth on Sunday evening (January 6). Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a building in Great Yarmouth this evening (January 6).

Crews from the town and Gorleston attended the building on Ordnance Road, where a fire had started in a kitchen.

They used hose reel and main jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots,

All people were accounted for, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.