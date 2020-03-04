Three people freed from cars following A12 crash

The crash closed the A12 London Road in Pakefield for more than an hour. PHOTO: Lowestoft South Fire Archant

Three people had to be freed from their cars after a crash closed a busy road for more than an hour.

One person was taken to hospital following the two-car crash on the A12 close to Pontins Holiday Centre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to London Road, in Pakefield, following the crash between a Toyota and a Nissan shortly after 2.30pm last Friday, February 28.

Fire crews from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South responded, and a brigade spokesman said: "We were called to the A12 at Pakefield following reports of a two-car collision with persons trapped.

"Three people were released by fire crews into care of the ambulance service."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "One ambulance was sent to a road traffic collision on the A12 London Road.

"Three patients were assessed at the scene and one was transported to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and care.

The road reopened about 4.20pm.