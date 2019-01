Firefighters rush to rescue person stuck in lift in Boots

Boots in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

Firefighters were called to free someone trapped in a lift in a Great Yarmouth shop.

One fire crew from Great Yarmouth attended Market Gates at 11.10am to rescue the person stuck in the customer lift in Boots.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the drama was all over by 12.06pm, just over an hour after the alert was raised.